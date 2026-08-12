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Basketball NBA Tops & T-Shirts

(165)
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Logo T-Shirt
Team 31
Men's Nike Logo T-Shirt
€ 34,99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
€ 39,99
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Golden State Warriors Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Miami Heat Statement Edition
Miami Heat Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Miami Heat Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
€ 49,99
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball Oversized T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball Oversized T-Shirt
€ 54,99
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 84,99
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
€ 34,99
USAB Limited Road
USAB Limited Road Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
USAB Limited Road
Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
€ 109,99
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
San Antonio Spurs
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
€ 34,99
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Game Basketball Sleeveless Top
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Game Basketball Sleeveless Top
€ 54,99
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€ 37,99
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Statement Edition
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
€ 94,99
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Men's Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Orlando Magic
Men's Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 84,99
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 84,99
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
€ 34,99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
€ 119,99
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Greece Limited Road
Greece Limited Road Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
Greece Limited Road
Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
€ 109,99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
€ 49,99
Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks 2022/23 Association Edition
Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
New York Knicks Association Edition
New York Knicks Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
New York Knicks Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
€ 39,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
€ 34,99
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Vintage T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Vintage T-Shirt
€ 39,99
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Kobe
Kobe Kids' Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Kids' Tank Top
€ 49,99
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
€ 44,99
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
San Antonio Spurs Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
€ 44,99
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Nike WNBA T-shirt
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA T-shirt
€ 59,99
Indiana Pacers Association Edition
Indiana Pacers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Indiana Pacers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
KD x NOCTA
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
€ 54,99
Denver Nuggets Association Edition
Denver Nuggets Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
San Antonio Spurs Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
€ 39,99
Minnesota Timberwolves Association Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
€ 64,99
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Vintage T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Vintage T-Shirt
€ 39,99
Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 2023/24 Association Edition
Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 2023/24 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 2023/24 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Slovenia
Slovenia Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
Just In
Slovenia
Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
€ 89,99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic T-Shirt
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic T-Shirt
€ 24,99
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans 2023/24 Statement Edition
Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans 2023/24 Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans 2023/24 Statement Edition
Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
USA Practice
USA Practice Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
USA Practice
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
€ 34,99
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition
Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
€ 44,99
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
€ 94,99
Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Victor Wembanyama
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
€ 49,99
Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-shirt
Ja
Men's Basketball T-shirt
€ 39,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
€ 44,99
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' P6 Mesh Jersey
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' P6 Mesh Jersey
€ 54,99
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
€ 199,99
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
€ 34,99
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
€ 34,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
€ 39,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Base Layer Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Base Layer Tank Top
€ 34,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
€ 44,99
Kobe 'Mamba Day'
Kobe 'Mamba Day' Men's Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
Kobe 'Mamba Day'
Men's Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
€ 49,99
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
€ 54,99
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
€ 44,99
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
€ 64,99

Basketball shirts & tops: breathability where you need it

We know things can get intense on the court. That's why we craft our basketball tops with breathable materials and innovative features. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example. It wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the surface of the garment, so it can evaporate quickly. The result? You stay cool and dry, even during high-energy games. Meanwhile, mesh panels and air vents offer maximum breathability, so you can keep moving for longer. Plus, lightweight material means you won't feel weighed down. You can accentuate the airy feel with a sleeveless cut and a roomy shape. Or look out for options with a split hem—perfect for increasing your range of movement as you dribble, twist and shoot.

With a wide range of designs and colours, you'll find something to suit your workout wardrobe. Our basketball T-shirts come in neutral tones that work with everything and bright colours that pop on the court. Team-branded options mean you can match your favourite players, while bold graphics give you a standout look. Meanwhile, contrasting colour trims provide added detail and our iconic Nike Swoosh is a premium finishing touch. We haven't forgotten the details either. Flatlock seams give our basketball shirts a sleek profile and help to prevent chafing during extended wear—so nothing will stop you from playing to the final whistle.

While you focus on the game, we've got our sights set on our own challenge—doing better for the planet. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. That's why you'll spot plenty of basketball tops made with sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester and nylon. These high-performance fabrics start out life as plastic bottles, old carpets and fishing nets, which we divert from landfill. To join us, choose pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag.