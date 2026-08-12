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Women's Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(77)
Studio Fleece

Studio Fleece

Engineered softness. Three weights. Two fits. Every look, a "W"

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Cold-weather essential, perfect alone or for layering

Studio Fleece

Studio Fleece

Engineered softness. Three weights. Two fits. Every look, a "W"

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Cold-weather essential, perfect alone or for layering

Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
€ 59,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€ 64,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
€ 64,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Pullover Hoodie
+2
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Pullover Hoodie
€ 64,99
Studio Fleece
Studio Fleece
Versatile everyday fave.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
+2
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
+1
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
€ 94,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
€ 89,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
€ 69,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
€ 99,99
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Just In
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
€ 119,99
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€ 109,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 119,99
Nike
Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
Nike
Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
€ 74,99
NOCTA
NOCTA Men's Fleece CS Crew
NOCTA
Men's Fleece CS Crew
€ 79,99
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
€ 114,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
€ 64,99
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 134,99
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 134,99
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Pullover Hoodie
€ 114,99
WNBA All-Star Weekend
WNBA All-Star Weekend Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
WNBA All-Star Weekend
Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
€ 89,99
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Long-Sleeve Fleece Tennis Top
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Long-Sleeve Fleece Tennis Top
€ 99,99
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Crew
€ 119,99
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Women's 1/2-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Women's 1/2-Zip Top
€ 129,99
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Fleece Crew
Nike WNBA 30th
Fleece Crew
€ 74,99
Nike SB
Nike SB Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
Nike SB
Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
€ 74,99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Hoodie
Just In
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Hoodie
€ 129,99
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
€ 89,99
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
€ 89,99
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Pullover Hoodie
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
€ 139,99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
€ 59,99
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
€ 109,99
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier' Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
€ 199,99
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Printed Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Printed Gilet
€ 109,99
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
€ 69,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
€ 99,99
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Full-Zip Jacket
€ 119,99
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve Hoodie
€ 89,99
NOCTA
NOCTA Fleece CS Hoodie 2
NOCTA
Fleece CS Hoodie 2
€ 119,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Full-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Full-Zip Top
€ 99,99
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
€ 84,99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
€ 69,99
Inter Milan SE
Inter Milan SE Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan SE
Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 124,99
Team 13 Courtside
Team 13 Courtside Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
Team 13 Courtside
Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Polo
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Polo
€ 79,99
Team 31
Team 31 Women's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Team 31
Women's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike SB
Nike SB Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
Nike SB
Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
€ 74,99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Hoodie
Just In
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Hoodie
€ 129,99
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
€ 89,99
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
€ 89,99
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Pullover Hoodie
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
€ 139,99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
€ 59,99
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
€ 109,99
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier' Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Canwell Glacier'
Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
€ 199,99
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Printed Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Printed Gilet
€ 109,99
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
€ 69,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
€ 99,99
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Full-Zip Jacket
€ 119,99
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve Hoodie
€ 89,99
NOCTA
NOCTA Fleece CS Hoodie 2
NOCTA
Fleece CS Hoodie 2
€ 119,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Full-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Full-Zip Top
€ 99,99
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
€ 84,99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
€ 69,99
Inter Milan SE
Inter Milan SE Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan SE
Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 124,99
Team 13 Courtside
Team 13 Courtside Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
Team 13 Courtside
Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Polo
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Polo
€ 79,99
Team 31
Team 31 Women's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Team 31
Women's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99

Women's hoodies: cosy and casual

Layer up in one of our women's hoodies. No matter what your style, you'll find colours and prints to suit you in our collection. Designed to be comfortable and let you concentrate on your performance, our hoodies and sweatshirts for women help you to bring your A-game. Whether you're at an outdoor boot camp or tearing up the track, we've got everything covered.

Look after your body heat

Cold weather can't stop you. Choose a women's hoodie crafted from fleece to beat chilly temperatures. For next-level softness, choose a hoodie with a brushed interior. And for extra coverage, look out for sweatshirts with thumbholes in the cuffs to protect your hands. Jumpers with hoods help to keep you dry from the first mile to the last, while kangaroo pockets give you somewhere to warm up your fingers. Thermal fabric offers instant warmth by locking in your body heat.

Stay comfortable, stay driven

In our collection of hoodies for women, you'll find technical fabrics that allow for ventilation and wick away sweat. These clever designs will keep you dry and comfortable, no matter how hard you're pushing your body. You can also take your pick from recycled and sustainable materials, or fabrics specially designed to have extra stretch.

Upgrade your sport style

These women's sweatshirts look just as good in your casual wardrobe as they do at the gym. Bold colour-blocking looks fresh, while half-zips and prominent Swoosh logos give some old-school flair. Watch heads turn as you run past in retro tie-dye, or keep things low-key with contrasting details.

Find your fit and train your way

If you prefer a roomy and relaxed fit, go for one of our slouchy hoodies for women. These are easy to shrug on over tops and tees, making them ideal for post-training sessions. For something more snug, opt for a form-fitting design that'll support you all the way. Slim-fit sweatshirts with ribbed collars are easy to style and offer structure and warmth too.

Fine-tune your gear with finishing touches

Check out our hoodies for women and find unexpected details. Little touches like 3/4 sleeves are ideal for maintaining the right body temperature when the weather's changing fast. Drawstring hems are useful for personalising your fit and staying warm. Geometric knits add enhanced texture to cold-weather gear, while hidden zips on the sleeves can be kept fastened or undone for added airflow. Choose a design with metallic detailing to give an eye-catching finish to your workout wardrobe.

Women's hoodies that are made for you

There's something for everyone and every sport in our collection of women's hoodies. If you're on your way to the gym, get wrapped up with a boyfriend-style hoodie for women. For something less bulky, cropped options with contrasting textures are ideal for year-round comfort. Or maybe you want to mix up your usual staples with lightweight French terry fabric, front flap pockets and raglan sleeves. Whatever you choose, your new hoodie or sweatshirt will take your performance to new heights.