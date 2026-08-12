Women's Co-Ord Sets

(132)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
€ 69,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
€ 69,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
€ 47,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
€ 54,99
SWEAT HARD. SHOW NOTHING.
SWEAT HARD. SHOW NOTHING.
Shop Universa
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 47,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
€ 47,99
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
€ 44,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
€ 94,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 10cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 64,99
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€ 37,99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Padded Long-Sleeve Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Padded Long-Sleeve Sports Bra
€ 59,99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€ 34,99
Nike One Classic Twist
Nike One Classic Twist Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic Twist
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€ 34,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
€ 109,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
€ 109,99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
€ 42,99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
€ 49,99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
€ 64,99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€ 54,99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€ 42,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
€ 37,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
€ 47,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Loose T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Loose T-Shirt
€ 37,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Mesh Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Mesh Sports Bra
€ 74,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
€ 74,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
€ 119,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
€ 54,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€ 64,99
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
€ 59,99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
€ 59,99
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Women's Light-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€ 44,99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€ 34,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
€ 99,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
€ 89,99
Nike
Nike Women's Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike
Women's Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Jacket
€ 54,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
€ 109,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
€ 69,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
€ 47,99
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
€ 54,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
€ 37,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
€ 47,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Loose T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Loose T-Shirt
€ 37,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Mesh Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Mesh Sports Bra
€ 74,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
€ 74,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
€ 119,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
€ 54,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€ 64,99
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
€ 59,99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
€ 59,99
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Women's Light-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
€ 44,99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€ 34,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
€ 99,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
€ 89,99
Nike
Nike Women's Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike
Women's Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Jacket
€ 54,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
€ 109,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
€ 69,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
€ 47,99
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
€ 54,99

Women's matching sets: test your limits in style

From challenging runs and gym sessions to studio-based disciplines like Pilates and yoga—our women's co-ord sets are built for serious workouts. Opt for apparel with Nike Dri-FIT technology to stay fresh—it wicks away sweat and allows it to dry fast, so you can stay focused for longer. Meanwhile, two-piece options made with cotton-rich fibres let your skin breathe during workouts. Light, insulating fleeces are ideal for warm-ups, cool-downs and cold-weather training.

Fit is key when you're choosing your sports gear. That's why we make our women's matching sets in a range of options to suit your needs. When you're stretching and want to move smoothly, choose women's co-ord sets with second-skin compressive fits. They give extra support combined with a sculpting, body-hugging outline. Layering up for the cool-down? Pick out slouchy, semi-structured pieces that are easy to put on over your workout gear. They're designed with insulating fibres to lock in heat and keep your muscles warm.

You want to work out, and you want to look good doing it. Luckily, Nike women's sets come in a selection of styles and colours to suit. Choose from timeless and practical shades of black, grey and navy. You can also opt for a softer look with pastel hues, or choose bold jewel tones for extra impact. When it comes to logos, keep it discreet with an understated Swoosh on the chest or leg. Or you can go for a standout finish, with outsize badging and contrast colour-pop detailing.