Older Kids

(972)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Bestseller
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
€ 19,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
€ 27,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
€ 79,99
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Shop
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
+8
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
€ 64,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€ 13,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
€ 69,99
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
€ 29,99
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Slides
€ 27,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
€ 29,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
€ 22,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
€ 22,99
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 64,99
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
€ 39,99
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 44,99
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
+4
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 99,99
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
€ 22,99
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 74,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
€ 37,99
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 37,99
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
€ 29,99
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 144,99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 69,99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
€ 74,99
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 49,99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Kids' Backpack (18L)
€ 37,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 19,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
€ 149,99
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
€ 49,99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 139,99
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
€ 139,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 79,99
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 84,99
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
€ 139,99
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
€ 119,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
€ 24,99
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Canada 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 79,99
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
€ 29,99
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 144,99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 69,99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
€ 74,99
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 49,99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Kids' Backpack (18L)
€ 37,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 19,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
€ 149,99
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
€ 49,99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 139,99
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
€ 139,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 79,99
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 84,99
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
€ 139,99
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
€ 119,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
€ 24,99
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Canada 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 79,99