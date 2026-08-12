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Women's Basketball Shoes

(56)
Sabrina 4 By You
Sabrina 4 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+5
Just In
Sabrina 4 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
€ 159,99
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
€ 139,99
Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
€ 129,99
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
€ 89,99
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
—Sabrina Ionescu
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
€ 99,99
Caitlin 1 'Blue'
Caitlin 1 'Blue' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Caitlin 1 'Blue'
Basketball Shoes
€ 139,99
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
€ 99,99
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos' Basketball Shoes
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Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Basketball Shoes
€ 114,99
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4
Basketball Shoes
€ 129,99
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
€ 179,99
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
+1
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
€ 109,99
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
€ 149,99
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
+1
Just In
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
€ 129,99
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
€ 119,99
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
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Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
€ 159,99
Kobe III Low Protro
Kobe III Low Protro Men's Basketball Shoes
Just In
Kobe III Low Protro
Men's Basketball Shoes
€ 189,99
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 74,99
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
€ 179,99
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
+3
Just In
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
€ 199,99
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
€ 209,99
Nike G.T. Future
Nike G.T. Future Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future
Basketball Shoes
€ 199,99
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
€ 129,99
Book 2 x McDonald's
Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes
Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
€ 159,99
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry' Basketball Shoes
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Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Basketball Shoes
€ 109,99
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
€ 199,99
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
Basketball Shoes
€ 229,99
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'Two 'White Label LX' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
€ 89,99
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
€ 124,99
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
€ 89,99
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Book 2 'The Phoenix' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Basketball Shoes
€ 149,99
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
€ 189,99
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
€ 134,99
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 109,99
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Basketball Shoes
€ 109,99
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’ Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Basketball Shoes
€ 129,99
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Basketball Shoes
€ 119,99
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Tatum 4
Baby/Toddler Shoes
€ 54,99
A'Two By You
A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+2
Customise
A'Two By You
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
€ 169,99
Ja 3 By You
Ja 3 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+1
Customise
Ja 3 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
€ 149,99
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'Two By A'ja Wilson A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
Customise
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
€ 169,99
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Sabrina 3 'Infinite' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Sabrina 3 'Three' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Basketball Shoes
€ 109,99
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
€ 199,99
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'For the Record'
Basketball Shoes
€ 229,99
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'Two 'White Label LX' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
€ 89,99
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
€ 124,99
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
€ 89,99
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Book 2 'The Phoenix' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Basketball Shoes
€ 149,99
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
€ 189,99
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
€ 134,99
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 109,99
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Basketball Shoes
€ 109,99
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’ Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Basketball Shoes
€ 129,99
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Basketball Shoes
€ 119,99
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Tatum 4
Baby/Toddler Shoes
€ 54,99
A'Two By You
A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+2
Customise
A'Two By You
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
€ 169,99
Ja 3 By You
Ja 3 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+1
Customise
Ja 3 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
€ 149,99
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'Two By A'ja Wilson A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
Customise
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
€ 169,99
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Sabrina 3 'Infinite' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Sabrina 3 'Three' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Basketball Shoes
30% off

Basketball shoes for women: leap and land with confidence

On and off the court, you need footwear that lets you make all the right moves. Our women's basketball shoes are true game-changers. Think superior padding that delivers support where you need it. Soft foam midsoles for a cushioned ride. Lightweight fabrics that won't weigh you down. You'll find everything from bold, vibrant hues to neutral tones—all stamped with the Nike Swoosh as a mark of world-class quality.


However you like to play the game, our women's basketball footwear gives you the tools you need to get to work. Moulded designs ensure stability during quick movements and soft landings. Responsive cushioning comes courtesy of Nike Air Zoom technology, so our ladies' basketball shoes keep their shape under impact. This makes for a quick rebound effect and a feeling of pure bounce when you're going for the dunk.


Our basketball shoes for women are sleek and sculpted, letting you move smoothly from baseline to baseline. Think Nike Flyknit uppers, which are super lightweight and engineered for a precise fit. They offer a seamless, second-skin feeling and exceptional breathability—so all you have to focus on is your performance. Reinforced stitching at the sides keeps your feet secure. Meanwhile, rubber outsoles bend and flex with your feet. The classic herringbone pattern provides traction you can count on, allowing you to switch direction with ease.


We believe that taking care of the planet is a team effort. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose women's basketball shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the footwear with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.