Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Tops & T-Shirts

      T-Shirts & Tops For Men

      Graphic T-ShirtsLong Sleeve ShirtsShort Sleeve ShirtsSleeveless & Tank TopsKits & JerseysPolos
      Gender 
      (1)
      Men
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Sale
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Black
      Blue
      Green
      Grey
      Purple
      Red
      White
      Yellow
      Sports 
      (0)
      Lifestyle
      Running
      Football
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Basketball
      Baseball
      Golf
      Skateboarding
      Tennis
      Athletics
      American Football
      Volleyball
      Netball
      Rugby
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear
      Jordan
      ACG
      Nike Pro
      Athletes 
      (0)
      LeBron James
      Tiger Woods
      Kyrie Irving
      Giannis Antetokounmpo
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Loose
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Fitness T-Shirt
      €27.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      €34.99
      Nike Dri-FIT UV Hyverse
      Nike Dri-FIT UV Hyverse Men's Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT UV Hyverse
      Men's Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
      €47.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Fitness T-Shirt
      €32.99
      STYLES THAT BLOOM
      STYLES THAT BLOOM
      Summer To Shine
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Max90 T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Max90 T-Shirt
      €39.99
      Nike
      Nike Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-zip Running Top
      €64.99
      Naomi Osaka
      Naomi Osaka Graphic T-Shirt
      Just In
      Naomi Osaka
      Graphic T-Shirt
      €39.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Polo
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Polo
      €34.99
      Nike
      Nike T-Shirt
      Nike
      T-Shirt
      €44.99
      NikeCourt
      NikeCourt Men's Tennis T-Shirt
      NikeCourt
      Men's Tennis T-Shirt
      €32.99
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Men's Tennis T-Shirt
      Just In
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT
      Men's Tennis T-Shirt
      €34.99
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh T-Shirt
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      T-Shirt
      €44.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Training T-Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Training T-Shirt
      €34.99
      Nike Pacer
      Nike Pacer Men's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      Nike Pacer
      Men's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      €44.99
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Men's T-Shirt
      Just In
      Nike ACG
      Men's T-Shirt
      €49.99
      Nike Tech Knit
      Nike Tech Knit Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tech Knit
      Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-sleeve Running Top
      €69.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Sleeveless Top
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Sleeveless Top
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Short-Sleeve Top
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Short-Sleeve Top
      €42.99
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Gift Card null
      Promo Exclusion
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Polo
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Polo
      Jordan Flight MVP 85
      Jordan Flight MVP 85 Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Member Access
      Jordan Flight MVP 85
      Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      €54.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S.
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S. Men's Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S.
      Men's Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
      Tiger Woods
      Tiger Woods Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Golf Polo
      Just In
      Tiger Woods
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Golf Polo
      €79.99
      Related Categories

      Men's tops & t-shirts: relentless comfort

      Upgrade your workout and level up your comfort game in Nike men's t-shirts. From smooth, quick-drying fabrics to athlete-informed details, we use innovative tech to create peak-performance sportswear.

      Stay dry and confident

      Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from the skin where it can evaporate quickly. Men's tops with lightweight, quick-drying fabric let you focus on what's ahead of you. Plus, t-shirts with Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combine sweat-wicking fabric with advanced engineering to keep you feeling dry as you push harder.

      Keep your cool when the temperature climbs

      Staying cool under pressure is key to performing at your best. Choose men's Nike tops with Nike Breathe fabric for your toughest training sessions – it lets hot air out to stop you from overheating. T-shirts with mesh panels deliver extra airflow, so you can stay cool and focus without distractions. We also use runner-informed data to create improved breathability in high-heat zones, like the chest, upper back and sleeves.

      Stretch that keeps you moving

      To feel like nothing's holding you back, you need t-shirts for men that flex with your body. Tops made from lightweight, stretchy fabric allow you to move easily, so nothing slows you down. Our polos are built for the course or court and have the right amount of stretch for all-day wear. Plus, split hems let you move freely, stopping tops from bunching up and hindering you. Choose a polo with premium details like pique fabric to get a street-ready style with the feel of a dedicated sports top.

      Mobility for your sport

      Easy movement is key to staying at the top of your game, no matter what sport you play. Choose tanks for ultimate mobility – they leave your shoulders and arms free so you can stretch without limits. Running tops with rolled back seams at the shoulders let your arms move easily as you run or work out. Plus, men's tops for yoga move with you as you bend and stretch through poses. Soft fabric feels smooth against the skin and elongated back hems provide extra coverage exactly where you need it. Look out for t-shirts for men with a centre seam that helps you check the alignment of your body and get the most out of your workouts.

      Comfort mile after mile

      Our men's t-shirts for running are super soft. Plus, minimal seams cut down on chafing during long or high-heat runs. Half-zip tops let you control the coverage and airflow as the temperature climbs. Plus, t-shirts with thumbholes keep your fit in place, delivering a streamlined look when you're chasing your next PB. If you're heading out on a low-light run, choose colourful and white t-shirts for men. Enhanced by reflective design elements like the Nike Swoosh and iconic chevron pattern, they'll ensure you stay visible.

      Sustainable fabrics

      Protecting the places where we live and play is important to us – that's why we use sustainable materials in our t-shirts. We create recycled polyester from old plastic bottles, by shredding them and turning them into pellets. Then, we spin the pellets into high-quality yarn to make high-performance fabrics with a lower impact on the environment. Compared to virgin polyester, recycled polyester reduces waste and produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions.