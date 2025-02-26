  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Bottoms
    3. /
  3. Shorts

Sports Shorts

ShoesTops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsJacketsTrousers & TightsShortsSports BrasBodysuitsCompression and Base LayerTracksuitsJumpsuits & RompersSkirts & DressesSurf & SwimwearSocksAccessories & Equipment
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Boys
Girls
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Sale
Colour 
(0)
Black
Blue
Grey
White
Sports 
(0)
Lifestyle
Running
Football
Training & Gym
Yoga
Basketball
American Football
Baseball
Golf
Tennis
Athletics
Walking
Outdoor
Volleyball
Swimming
Netball
Dance
Cheerleading
Cycling
HIIT
Fit 
(0)
Loose
Fleece 
(0)
Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Graphic Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Graphic Shorts
€44.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€37.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
€19.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Cargo Shorts
€64.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
€59.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€49.99
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
€39.99
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
€69.99
Nike Dri-FIT Academy
Nike Dri-FIT Academy Kids' Football Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Academy
Kids' Football Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
€29.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Diamond Shorts (Plus Size)
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Diamond Shorts (Plus Size)
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
€34.99
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Diamond Shorts
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Diamond Shorts
Nike Go
Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
Nike Go
Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
€74.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Toddler Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Toddler Shorts
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Nike Multi Tech
Nike Multi Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
Jordan Artist Series by Darien Birks
Jordan Artist Series by Darien Birks Women's Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Artist Series by Darien Birks
Women's Shorts
F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€49.99
Nike Multi Tech
Nike Multi Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Men's 13cm (approx.) Lap Volley Swimming Shorts
Nike Essential
Men's 13cm (approx.) Lap Volley Swimming Shorts

Nike shorts: the freedom to move

You're a runner. Cyclist. Footballer. Whatever your sporting passion, you need sports shorts that work as hard as you do. We use tough, technical fabrics, along with our unique Dri-FIT technology that wicks away sweat so it can evaporate fast—helping you stay cool and focused. We add loads of stretch so your Nike shorts flex when you do and hold their shape. Plus, with elasticated waistbands and drawstring ties, everything stays in place—no matter how much you move.

Different sports need different gear, so you'll find a range of specialist designs to match your movement style. Our iconic jogger shorts use lightweight fabrics for easy wear and side splits for ultimate freedom. Look out for supportive linings that ensure extra comfort. All about that compression fit? Choose second-skin materials that give a barely-there feel.

We believe sportswear should look as good as it feels—so you'll find options from simple and muted to bright and bold. Block colours ensure a simple but striking finish, while splashy prints create a standout look. Whatever catches your eye, the Nike Swoosh gives your apparel its badge of quality.