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Blue Shorts

(181)
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 29,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 44,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 47,99
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
€ 47,99
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
€ 39,99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
€ 69,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 42,99
Jordan
Jordan Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
€ 54,99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Mesh Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Mesh Shorts
€ 49,99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
€ 39,99
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
FFF Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
€ 84,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
€ 49,99
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Lightweight Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Lightweight Woven Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
€ 44,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 19,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 29,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
€ 64,99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Flex
Nike Flex Men's Dri-FIT 18cm Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm Training Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 79,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 39,99
Norway Strike
Norway Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sold Out
Norway Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 47,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Coming Soon
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
€ 89,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 44,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 54,99
ACG Second Sunrise
ACG Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Second Sunrise
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
€ 74,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 47,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
€ 64,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Track Shorts
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
€ 49,99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€ 59,99
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
€ 44,99
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
€ 69,99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Knit Brazil Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Knit Brazil Shorts
€ 64,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 19,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 29,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
€ 64,99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Flex
Nike Flex Men's Dri-FIT 18cm Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm Training Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 79,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 39,99
Norway Strike
Norway Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sold Out
Norway Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 47,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Coming Soon
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
€ 89,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 44,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 54,99
ACG Second Sunrise
ACG Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Second Sunrise
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
€ 74,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 47,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
€ 64,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Track Shorts
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
€ 49,99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€ 59,99
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
€ 44,99
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
€ 69,99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Knit Brazil Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Knit Brazil Shorts
€ 64,99

Light, dark and navy blue shorts: start off strong

Stay cool, even when the game heats up, in blue shorts from our collection. Whether you're hitting the track, warming up for the pitch or heading to the gym, you can enjoy reliable coverage and comfort in options like baby blue shorts and navy blue shorts. Expect silky smooth, ultra-soft woven fabrics that won't rub as you move. Meanwhile, elastic waistbands with inner drawcords ensure a snug, adjustable fit.


We've designed our blue shorts to help you train without distractions. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example, which moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. That means you stay dry and comfortable while you move towards your goals. Looking for a streamlined feel? Our sleek biker shorts stretch with every move. No front seam makes for a smoother fit and a minimal chance of the fabric riding up. To help support your core, choose mid-rise light blue shorts with a wide elastic waistband.


Our dark blue running shorts ensure comfort and breathability mile after mile, thanks to perforated side panels and hem vents. If you want coverage, plus freedom of movement, opt for 2-in-1 shorts. These feature a snug inner layer to help prevent chafing as you run. Need somewhere to stash your essentials? Many of our shorts have drop-in pockets for smaller items, as well as zip pockets for larger belongings like phones.


Get a game-ready look in navy blue shorts inspired by your favourite team. Our football shorts include authentic design details inspired by what the pros wear. And because all athletes deserve to feel their best, our training shorts also come in kids' sizes.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose blue shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.