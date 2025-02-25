  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights

Trousers & Tights

Joggers & SweatpantsTights & Leggings
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Boys
Girls
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Sale
Colour 
(0)
Black
Pink
White
Sports 
(0)
Lifestyle
Running
Football
Training & Gym
Yoga
Basketball
American Football
Baseball
Golf
Skateboarding
Tennis
Athletics
Walking
Volleyball
Swimming
Netball
Dance
Cheerleading
HIIT
Fit 
(0)
Loose
Fleece 
(0)
Tech Fleece
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Club Fleece
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
€54.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cargo Trousers
€79.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Joggers
Nike Dri-FIT Victory
Nike Dri-FIT Victory Men's Golf Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT Victory
Men's Golf Trousers
€69.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
€44.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Joggers
€54.99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
€44.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
NOCTA
NOCTA Men's Warm-Up Trousers
NOCTA
Men's Warm-Up Trousers
€129.99
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Bestseller
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
€54.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€49.99
Nike Outdoor Play
Nike Outdoor Play Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Outdoor Play
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Trousers
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT 3/4-Length Fitness Tights
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT 3/4-Length Fitness Tights
€39.99
Nike Zenvy Sheer
Nike Zenvy Sheer Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Trousers
Nike Zenvy Sheer
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Trousers
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Nike Club
Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
€79.99
Nike Dri-FIT Academy
Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Woven Football Tracksuit Bottoms (Stock)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Academy
Older Kids' Woven Football Tracksuit Bottoms (Stock)
Nike Bliss
Nike Bliss Women's Dri-FIT Trousers
Nike Bliss
Women's Dri-FIT Trousers
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Trousers
€89.99
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
€39.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
€34.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers