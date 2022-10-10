Marathon Training Plan
The marathon is the ultimate road race. And the marathon training journey is the ultimate running experience.
You'll gain the endurance you need through weekly Long Runs and Recovery Runs, and you'll work on becoming a more efficient runner through a large selection of Speed Runs. Most importantly, you'll be a smarter runner, ready to take that ultimate starting line.
This plan was designed around an 18-week schedule. It was built to adapt to your experience level and is intended to be uniquely flexible to your needs as you prepare to tackle a marathon. Whether you're 12 or 18 weeks away from race day, you can jump into this programme whenever it suits you
You are in control of what you put into the programme and therefore what you get out of it. Our recommendation: Plan on training for at least 12 weeks before the marathon so you can comfortably run and complete the programmed workouts.
Congratulations on starting this epic journey!
Get Started With Coach Bennett
The fundamental goal of marathon training is being able to cover the distance. And not just making it to the finish line, but making it to the finish line as best you can".
Chris Bennett, Nike Running Global Head Coach
Programme Overview
Here's a sample of what your training will look like for the first two weeks of the plan. Download the plan to see what's in store for the remaining 16 weeks.
18 Weeks to Go
- RECOVERY RUNS 10:00
- SPEED RUNS: Intervals/5:00 warm-up/8 x 1:00 at 5K pace/1:00 recovery between intervals
- RECOVERY RUN: 3.2K/2-Mile Run
- RECOVERY RUN: 7:00
- LONG RUN: 8K/5-Mile Run
17 Weeks to Go
- RECOVERY RUN: 12:00
- RECOVERY RUN: 5K/3.1-Mile Run
- SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 warm-up/1:00 at 5K pace/2:00 at 10K pace/1:00 at 5K pace/2 x 0:45 at mile pace/2:00 at 10K pace/1:00 at 5K pace/0:45 at mile pace/0:30 at best pace/0:15 at best pace/1:00 recovery between all intervals
- RECOVERY RUN: 1.6K/1-Mile Run
- LONG RUN: 10K/6.2-Mile Run
Let's Go
Excited to train for a marathon? Download our training programme and start running today.