5K Training Plan
The 5K is fun. The 5K is exciting. And the training for the 5K is no different.
You'll experience so many different Speed Runs because fast is fun. You'll do Recovery Runs and Long Runs and go further than before, because running somewhere new is exciting. And you'll take to the starting line excited and ready to have some fun on your way to the finish line.
This plan was designed around an 8-week schedule. It was built to adapt to your experience level and intended to be uniquely flexible to your needs. Whether you're four or eight weeks away from race day, you can jump into this programme whenever it suits you.
You are in control of what you put into the programme, and therefore what you get out of it. Our recommendation: Plan on training for at least 4 weeks before the 5K so you can comfortably run and complete the programmed workouts.
Congratulations on starting this epic journey!
Get Started With Coach Bennett
"
If you want to have a great time running the 5K, you are going to have to mix up your training with speed and endurance.
Chris Bennett Nike Running Global Head Coach
Programme Overview
Here's a sample of what your training will look like for the first two weeks of the plan. Download the plan to see what's in store for the remaining 6 weeks.
8 Weeks to Go
- RECOVERY RUN: 5:00
- SPEED RUN: Intervals/8 x 1:00 at 5K Pace/1:00 recovery between all intervals
- RECOVERY RUN: 7:00
- SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 Warm Up/1:00 at 5K Pace/2:00 at 10K Pace/1:00 at 5K Pace/2 x 0:45 at Mile Pace/2:00 at 10K Pace/1:00 at 5K Pace/0:45 at Mile Pace/0:30 at Best Pace/0:15 at Best Pace/1:00 recovery between all intervals
- LONG RUN: 1.6K/One-Mile Run
7 Weeks To Go
- RECOVERY RUN: 10:00
- SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 Warm Up/0:30 at Mile Pace/1:00 at 5K Pace/0:30 at Mile Pace/2:00 at 10K Pace/0:30 at Mile Pace/1:00 at 5K Pace/0:30 at Mile Pace/45 seconds recovery between all intervals
- RECOVERY RUN: 12:00
- SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 Warm Up/2:00 at Mile Pace/0:30 at 10K Pace/1:30 at Mile Pace/0:30 at 10K Pace/1:00 at Mile Pace/0:30 at 10K Pace/1:00 at Mile Pace/0:30 at 10K Pace/0:30 at Best Pace/30 seconds recovery between all intervals
- LONG RUN: 15:00
Let's Go
Excited to train for a 5K? Download our training programme and start running today.