Half-Marathon Training Plan

Half-Marathon Training Plan

The Half-Marathon is a great race that challenges and celebrates you as a runner and athlete. You'll work on becoming stronger by building endurance with Long Runs and Recovery Runs. And you'll work on developing your speed by taking on a wide variety of fun Speed Runs.

This 14-week half-marathon plan will help you get to the starting line so you can run yourself to the finish line. The goal is to not only get you stronger and faster, but also smarter. We believe that becoming a better athlete involves becoming a better coach.

Every run in this plan has an accompanying NRC App Guided Run that you can find in the Nike Run Club App. You have the option of running with some of the best coaches and athletes every day of this plan.

We'll meet you on the starting line!

Download Plan

Get Started With Coach Bennett

"

You need to celebrate your journey to the starting line, and one of the easiest things to celebrate will be your progression as an athlete.

Chris Bennett  Nike Running Global Head Coach

Learn the Running Workouts

Programme Overview

Here's a sample of what your training will look like for the first two weeks of the plan. Download the plan to see what's in store for the remaining 12 weeks.

Half-Marathon Training Plan

14 Weeks to Go

  1. Nike Run Club Guided Run: 14 Weeks to Go or RECOVERY RUN: 15:00 
  2. Nike Run Club Guided Run: First Speed Run or SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 Warm-Up/8 x 1:00 @ 5K Pace Intervals/1:00 Recovery Between Intervals 
  3. Nike Run Club Guided Run: Easy Run or RECOVERY RUN: 25:00 
  4. Nike Run Club Guided Run: One Hard, Two Easy or SPEED RUN: Fartlek/5:00 Warm-Up/21:00 Fartlek: Alternate between 1:00 Hard Running and 2:00 Easy Running for 21:00 
  5. Nike Run Club Guided Run: 5K Run or LONG RUN: 5K/3.1-Mile Run
Half-Marathon Training Plan

13 Weeks To Go

  1. Nike Run Club Guided Run: 13 Weeks To Go or RECOVERY RUN: 15:00  
  2. Nike Run Club Guided Run: No Time To Go or SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 Warm-Up/1:00 Mile Pace/2:00 5K Pace/3:00 10K Pace/2:00 5K Pace/1:00 Mile Pace/1:00 Recovery Between Intervals 
  3. Nike Run Club Guided Run: Recovery Run with Headspace or RECOVERY RUN: 35:00 
  4. Nike Run Club Guided Run: Run Strong. Repeat. or SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 Warm-Up/4 x 1:30 5K Pace/1 x 1:30 Mile Pace/4 x 1:30 5K Pace/1 x 1:30 Mile Pace/45-Second Recovery After 5K Pace Intervals/1:00 Recovery After Mile Pace Interval 
  5. Nike Run Club Guided Run: Four=Mile Run or LONG RUN: 6.4K/4 Miles

Let's Go

Stoked to train for a half-marathon? Download our training programme and start running today.

Download Plan

Workouts For Any Level

Half-Marathon Training Plan

Nike Run Club

Listen to the Guided Runs in the Nike Run Club App and run with some of the best coaches and athletes, like Eliud Kipchoge, Shalane Flanagan and Mo Farah. Our Guided Runs give you the guidance you need to listen to your body, adapt to your training plan and become your own best coach.

Download
Half-Marathon Training Plan

Nike Training Club

Working with the Nike Training Club App is a great way to reduce the chance of injury. The NTC App has a massive array of workouts for every fitness level, plus the Nike Performance Council's tips on training, nutrition, recovery and sleep.

Download

Workouts For Any Level

Half-Marathon Training Plan

Nike Run Club

Listen to the Guided Runs in the Nike Run Club App and run with some of the best coaches and athletes, like Eliud Kipchoge, Shalane Flanagan and Mo Farah. Our Guided Runs give you the guidance you need to listen to your body, adapt to your training plan and become your own best coach.

Download
Half-Marathon Training Plan

Nike Training Club

Working with the Nike Training Club App is a great way to reduce the chance of injury. The NTC App has a massive array of workouts for every fitness level, plus the Nike Performance Council's tips on training, nutrition, recovery and sleep.

Download