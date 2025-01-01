  1. Running
Shoes for road running: support in every step

When the open road calls, our road-running shoes make it a smooth ride. Plush and bouncy ZoomX foam helps you stay stable and protects your joints by reducing the impact of your stride. The smart material is also ultra-responsive and lightweight, giving you a springy feeling with every step. Look out for styles with rocker-shaped soles that work to combat fatigue by improving your foot placement and boosting acceleration. We engineer these styles to help you run faster and with a little less effort, so you can focus on smashing your goals.

Ready to take it to smash your personal best? Our breathable uppers keep your feet cool as you train. For maximum comfort on long runs, look out for running shoes for the road featuring Nike Flyknit technology in the uppers. This strong yet lightweight fabric works to keep your foot in place, while also creating targeted areas of stretch and support. Meanwhile, shoes with a dynamic lace-up fit and support in the midfoot wrap around your foot for a secure feel. When you're training all year round, you need protection from the elements. Opt for road-running trainers with GORE-TEX fabric that keeps you dry for miles. Tackling wet, slippery surfaces? Choose shoes with Storm Tread outsoles for reliable traction.

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose road-running shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.