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White Running Shoes

Nike Run Defy
Nike Run Defy Men's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Run Defy
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 59,99
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Downshifter 14
Nike Downshifter 14 Women's Road Running Shoe
Nike Downshifter 14
Women's Road Running Shoe
€ 69,99
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Shoes
Just In
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Shoes
€ 129,99
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 64,99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 209,99
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
€ 54,99
Nike Quest 7
Nike Quest 7 Women's Road Running Shoes
Just In
Nike Quest 7
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 109,99
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
ACG Zegama Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 179,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
€ 89,99
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 229,99
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 179,99
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
€ 54,99
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Flex Runner 4
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 42,99
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
€ 124,99
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
€ 159,99
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 64,99
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Winflo 12
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 109,99
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
€ 59,99
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 99,99
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 229,99
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Women's Road Racing Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 44,99
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Downshifter 14
Nike Downshifter 14 Men's Road Running Shoe
Nike Downshifter 14
Men's Road Running Shoe
€ 69,99
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
ACG Zegama Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 54,99
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
€ 149,99
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail-Racing Shoes
€ 249,99
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
€ 47,99
Nike Kiger 10
Nike Kiger 10 Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Kiger 10
Trail-Running Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
€ 169,99
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 179,99
Vomero Plus SE
Vomero Plus SE Women's Road Running Shoes
Vomero Plus SE
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 179,99
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 44,99
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
€ 89,99
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Baby/Toddler Shoes
€ 42,99
Nike Max 90
Nike Max 90 Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Max 90
Baby & Toddler Shoes
€ 69,99

Running shoes in white: unleash your potential

Our company started with running shoes, so it's no surprise that the sport is still at the heart of what we do. Today, we engineer each element of our white running shoes to help you smash your goals. Take our outsoles, for example. We make them to suit the surface you're running on, so you experience maximum stability wherever the journey takes you. Meanwhile, supportive inner soles cushion and protect your feet throughout every stride and mile. And with breathable uppers that let you stay fresh and focused for longer, you're all set to tackle your next challenge.

Move with confidence

At Nike, we know every run and every runner is unique. That's why we design our white running trainers with a choice of outsoles to suit your chosen surface. If you mostly run in urban environments, look for lightly textured soles made from durable rubber—perfect for pounding the pavement. When you're ready for trail adventures, go for pairs with deep directional cleats that keep you stable on slippy ground. Focused on track-and-sprint events? We have specialist running spikes to power you through to the finish.

Lasting comfort

Because running can be tough on your joints and muscles, we build our white running shoes with world-class cushioning inside. Our Nike Air units deliver exceptional protection without weighing you down. Meanwhile, their responsive design gives you a springy, propulsive feel to power your next stride. Choose white running trainers with units in the heel or toe for targeted support. Or, go for Nike Air units that run the length of the sole for extra bounce.

Power to perform

With lots of designs to choose from, you'll find white running shoes that suit your unique needs at Nike. For a light-as-air feel, look for pairs featuring woven mesh uppers. We craft these with innovative fibres that flex with every movement of your foot, so nothing holds you back from crossing the finish line. Meanwhile, breathable weaves ensure air can circulate around your feet—helping you stay cool and comfortable. If you need durable footwear that's built to stand up to the elements, check out leather styles. You'll also find white running shoes with weather-resistant GORE-TEX finishes to keep you protected from the rain.

Find your fit

To perform at your peak, you need footwear that suits your running style. Our low-profile running shoes in white have a sleek, minimalist shape for maximum mobility. That makes them a smart option for sprinting and tackling smooth surfaces like tracks or pavements. If you prefer a bit more support around the ankle, go for high-rise pairs that offer extra stability. Look for padding at the collar to help prevent chafing, plus pull tabs at the heels so they're easy to slip on and off.

Nike's Move to Zero

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. Plus, we repurpose old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets into high-performance yarn for our clothing. Ready to join us? Look for white running trainers with our Sustainable Materials tag.