How to Style a Nike Oversized T-shirt

Casual, carefree, cool—any one of those words could embody the feel of an oversized T-shirt.

A top that's a few sizes too big could be the same piece you wore to bed, or it could be a laid-back foil to a short hem and compression shorts. For the gym, it's an obvious opposite to tight biker shorts, and for dressier occasions, you may want to break out a miniskirt or a pair of high-waisted jeans.

(Related: 5 Ways to Style a Nike Crop Top)

When deciding how to style an oversize T-shirt, whether plus-size, tall or petite, the key is to lean into the shirt's oversized design of being comfortable—and letting that lend a laid-back attitude to the ensemble. Perhaps, the most important styling note, though, is to know where other pieces of your outfit will fall.

Pairing an oversized tee with shorts is a classic combination, but you don't want bottoms so short that the tee completely engulfs them. Similarly, if layering a jacket over the top, you may want to choose a style that completely covers the tee, so you're not left with a few inches of material popping out when you go to zip up your coat.

Below, find five easy to recreate outfit ideas for showing off your favourite oversized tee.