Oversized T-shirts for women: casual comfort with smart details
Stay cool and comfortable in Nike women's oversized T-shirts. Think laid-back style with loose-fitting shapes that are ready for every day. Discover classic women's tops with premium details or go for a polo style with a sharp collar and ribbed cuffs for a sport-ready look. Soft fabrics and flat seams will make sure you stay comfortable from dawn until dusk.
Smart fabrics for all challenges
Whether you're kicking back or stepping up your training, our oversized T-shirts for women help you feel your best. Jersey cotton is soft, lightweight and breathable, while midweight cotton pieces create a smooth feel and drape gently. For a little extra warmth, why not choose a heavyweight option that gets points for insulation and long-lasting wear? And when you're hitting the gym, pick a style crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin and moves it to the surface of the garment, so it can dry fast. This means you stay dry, even when your training heats up.
Iconic style for your everyday
Our drapey oversized tops for women deliver a roomy feel, while tops in slim-fitting shapes are streamlined and performance-ready. Dropped shoulders and longer sleeves enhance the low-key look. Meanwhile, side slits give you plenty of freedom to move. Choose a long-sleeved T-shirt that gives you extra coverage on cooler days. Or, keep it flexible with a short-sleeved style to wear alone or layer under jackets and knits. For a lightweight piece that's easy to wear, go for a women's oversized T-shirt in a cropped cut. Meanwhile, expressing your individuality is easy, thanks to oversized women's tops with bold graphic designs. Prefer something more subtle? Stick to a T-shirt with a simple embroidered Swoosh on the chest.
Functional design, easy to wear
Our women's oversized tops are made to give you maximum movement, whether you're tearing up the court or enjoying some downtime. Roomy shapes and stretchy fabric mean you can flex in all directions. Look out for tops with no seams at the shoulders, enhancing the free feeling, so you can focus on your day. Ribbed necklines make it easy to pull your top on, while ensuring it keeps its shape—so there's no limit on how often you throw on your favourites. For extra coverage, we've got tops with extended hems and sleeves. In cool weather, layer an oversized top over a heat-locking base layer to trap extra warmth when you're on the go.
Our Move to Zero mission
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose an oversized T-shirt for women with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. That's just one of the ways we're working to protect the future of sport.