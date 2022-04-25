It's Saturday, and you're sitting on the couch binge-watching a show. You know you should work out—you feel great afterwards, and your progress is impressive—except sometimes it's just so hard to make moves. What gives?



"People say, 'I lost my motivation', but that's inaccurate", says Lisa Lewis, EdD, a licensed psychologist in Boston who specialises in performance psychology. "Motivation is an inherent quality inside of us, not something you either have or you don't". When you're feeling lazy, it might just be that what normally drives you is running on empty. Switch gears by tapping into another, more plentiful source, and you can get revved up for any objective in no time.

Motivation sources run on a spectrum. On one end, you have the external kind, such as money (perhaps you work hard to get a bonus) or pressure from someone else (say, a professor who wants you to do better). On the other, there are the deep internal, identity-driven prompts that underpin your goals, often called your "why". Your "why" might include a desire to be an engaged, upbeat friend or family member, or a passion for helping others.

While experts agree that your "why" is your most profound, timeless driver towards your goals, the reality is that sometimes it will feel too distant or intangible, or it just won't resonate with you, says Lewis. On those days, you want to have a variety of backups at your disposal so you and your progress don't hit a wall.

The following motivations, says Lewis, flow from external and superficial to internal and deep. See which one stirs you today, put it into action and stash the rest for the future. Ideally, you'll pull from the bottom half of the well most of the time and skim from the top half only when you really need to.