The Latest Coaching Articles

Coaching

How Mindfulness Makes and Breaks Habits, According to Dr Jud Brewer

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Break Unhealthy Habits With Dr Jud Brewer

Behaviour change starts in the brain. Learn to unwind unhealthy habits with mindfulness advice from this addiction psychiatrist.

The History of The Tigerbelles, According to Chandra Cheeseborough

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Building a Legacy with Coach Cheese

This athletics team is woven into the fabric of sporting history. Hear how alumnus Chandra Cheeseborough is carrying on their traditions.

Is Tenacity Born or Made

Coaching

Is Tenacity Born or Made?

The ability to stick it out stems from your genes, but research shows that perseverance is coachable. Sharpen that skill for endless progress.

How to Respond More Positively

Coaching

How to Respond More Positively to (Just About) Everything

This mindfulness practice can help you persevere through pain and negative emotions—and it's ridiculously simple.

Sloane Stephens on Making a Comeback After Injury

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Make a Comeback with Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens' secret to being a tennis powerhouse? Knowing her power outside tennis. Hear her story.

5 Tips for Dealing With Burnout, According to Mental Health Experts

Coaching

What to Do When You're Burnt TF Out

A weird combo of overwhelmed and apathetic can leave you fried and doubting yourself. Here's how to rekindle your flame.

To Achieve a Goal, Decide If the Process Is Worth It

Coaching

To Achieve a Goal, Decide Whether the Process Is Actually Worth It

Going in with unrealistic expectations could be holding you back from following through. Here's how to avoid that pitfall.

How to Prevent Injuries, According to Kelly Starrett, DPT

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Boost Your Mobility With Kelly Starrett

Nagging injuries got the best of you? This physiotherapist's approach to movement might be the relief you need.

The Placebo Effect Works — Here’s Why

Coaching

Tap Into the Power of the Placebo Effect

When your brain thinks a recovery technique is helping you make progress, whether or not it has scientific backing may not matter much to your body.

Why and How to Embrace Uncertainty, According to Psych Experts

Coaching

Use Uncertainty to Your Advantage

You can't avoid the unknown, but doubt doesn't have to distract you from progress.

Six Habits of the Athlete Mindset

Coaching

Upgrade Your Mental Game to Ditch Self-Doubt

Even the world's greatest athletes face internal obstacles. Steal their powerful habits to unlock infinite progress.

The Transition to Professional Football, According to Jaelin Howell

Coaching

Trained Podcast: The Future of Football With Jaelin Howell

Ever wonder what it's like to rise through the ranks of US football? Find out from NWSL midfielder Jaelin Howell.

How Are Sleep And Stress Related?

Coaching

Conquer the Cruel Sleep-Stress Cycle

Your Zs and your mental health are in a long-term relationship—a complicated one. Simplify the struggle to make progress.

How Improving Agility Can Prevent Injury and Maximise Performance

Coaching

The Skill You Need to Stay Forever Young

Pros call on agility to win, but this misunderstood ability is the key to an easier, comfier, fitter life for all.

How to Improve Your Self-Care

Coaching

Self-Care Solutions for Every Situation

You've got 99 problems—but thanks to this guide, letting them mess up your progress ain't one.

How Meal Prep Hacks Make Healthy Cooking Easy and Fun

Coaching

The "I'm Sick of Cooking" Guide to Cooking

Kitchen fatigue standing in the way of your nutrition goals? These tips can get even the most burnt-out home chef back on track.

Nike Trainer Branden Collinsworth on Why Yoga Improves Performance

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Embody the Self With Branden Collinsworth

Yoga is an exploration of the self. This Nike Trainer tells us why focusing on our flow can bring out our best—in sport and in life.

Can Yoga Count as Strength Training?

Coaching

Is Doing Yoga Enough to Maintain Your Strength?

Experts break down exactly how the mind–body practice can help you make progress in your training—and where it may fall short.

