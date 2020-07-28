The Science of Good Sleep

Sound, restorative sleep should make up about a third of your life. But if you're like most people, you don't get enough of it. "Not only does it critically impact your overall health, but sleep can help you move better, make smarter food choices and give you a competitive advantage", says Jennifer Martin, PhD, an associate professor of medicine at UCLA and a Nike Performance Council member.
Martin says she relies on the science of sleep to help patients, doctors and athletes wake up well rested every day. That helps them feel better, recover faster and ultimately lead healthier lives. Here are her five fundamental guidelines that can help you do the same.