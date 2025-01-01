  1. Shoes
    2. /
  2. Studs & Spikes

Studs & Spikes(61)

Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Coming Soon
$380
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Coming Soon
$400
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite 'Vini Jr.' FG Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
$420
Nike Mercurial Vapor 1 RGN SE FG Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
$370
Nike Dragonfly XC Cross-Country Spikes
$250
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
$340
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
$340
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$360
Nike Victory 2 'Jakob Ingebrigtsen' Athletics Distance Spikes
$260
Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite 'Jakob Ingebrigtsen' Athletics Distance Spikes
$280
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite x Air Max 95 SE FG Low-Top Football Boot
$420
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
$300
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$110
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$100
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$70
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$300
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$300
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$130
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Club Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$90
Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$90
Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Club Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$60
Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Club Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$60
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6 Road and Cross-Country Racing Shoes
$120
Nike Zoom Rival XC 6 Cross-Country Spikes
$120
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$130
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$150
Nike Dragonfly 2 Athletics Distance Spikes
$250
Nike Dragonfly 2 Athletics Distance Spikes
$250
Nike Jr. Phantom GX 2 Club Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$80
Nike Jr. Phantom Luna 2 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$100
Nike Jr. Phantom Luna 2 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$100
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$360
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$150
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
$340
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$130
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
$140
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
$110
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite "Kylian Mbappé" Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$350
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$220
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé' Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$380
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
$340
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Athletics Multi-Event Spikes
$120
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
$120
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
$180
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
$190
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
$160
Nike Victory Pro 4 Golf Shoes (Wide)
$220