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Older Kids Football Tops & T-Shirts

(43)
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
$45

20% Off at Cart

France x Jacquemus
France x Jacquemus Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Bestseller
France x Jacquemus
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
$70
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

NIKE FOOTBALL X LEGO® COLLECTION
NIKE FOOTBALL X LEGO® COLLECTION
Shop
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt
$110

20% Off at Cart

Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
$100
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
$100
England x Palace
England x Palace Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Bestseller
England x Palace
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
$70
Nike x Nigeria x Slawn
Nike x Nigeria x Slawn Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike x Nigeria x Slawn
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
$70
Netherlands x Patta
Netherlands x Patta Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Netherlands x Patta
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
$70
Korea x PEACEMINUSONE
Korea x PEACEMINUSONE Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Available in SNKRS
Korea x PEACEMINUSONE
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
$70
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
$30

20% Off at Cart

Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Australia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
Australia 2026 Stadium Away
Australia 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Australia 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Australia
Australia Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Australia
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$35

20% Off at Cart

Australia
Australia Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Australia
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$35

20% Off at Cart

Australia
Australia Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Bestseller
Australia
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$35

20% Off at Cart

Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Goalkeeper Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Shirt
$70

20% Off at Cart

Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$130

20% Off at Cart

Australia
Australia Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Australia
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$35

20% Off at Cart

England
England Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Bestseller
England
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$50

20% Off at Cart

Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt
$110

20% Off at Cart

Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$115
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Nike United Academy
Nike United Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike United Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
20% off
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Australia Academy Pro
Australia Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Australia Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
30% off
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Goalkeeper Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Shirt
$70

20% Off at Cart

Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100

20% Off at Cart

Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$130

20% Off at Cart

Australia
Australia Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Australia
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$35

20% Off at Cart

England
England Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Bestseller
England
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
$50

20% Off at Cart

Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt
$110

20% Off at Cart

Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$115
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Nike United Academy
Nike United Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike United Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
20% off
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Australia Academy Pro
Australia Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Australia Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
30% off