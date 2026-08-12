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Older Kids Football Kits & Jerseys

(24)
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100
NIKE FOOTBALL X LEGO® COLLECTION
NIKE FOOTBALL X LEGO® COLLECTION
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F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100
Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Australia 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$115
Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
$100
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
$100
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Australia 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Australia 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
Australia 2026 Stadium Away
Australia 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Australia 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$100
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
$100
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
30% off
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
30% off