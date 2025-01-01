  1. New Releases
    2. /
  2. Accessories & Equipment

New Kids Accessories & Equipment(7)

Nike Charge
Nike Charge Kids' Football Shinguards
Just In
Nike Charge
Kids' Football Shinguards
$25
Nike Match Jr.
Nike Match Jr. Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
Just In
Nike Match Jr.
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
$35
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Just In
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
$35
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Kids' Structured Trucker Cap
Just In
Nike Rise
Kids' Structured Trucker Cap
$30
Shop Sale
Nike Charge
Nike Charge Kids' Football Shinguards
Just In
Nike Charge
Kids' Football Shinguards
$25
Nike Charge
Nike Charge Kids' Football Shinguards
Nike Charge
Kids' Football Shinguards
$25
Nike Dunk x LEGO® Set
Nike Dunk x LEGO® Set Sneaker-Building Kit with Exclusive Minifigure
Coming Soon
Nike Dunk x LEGO® Set
Sneaker-Building Kit with Exclusive Minifigure
$149.99