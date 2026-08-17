Black School Shoes

(50)
Nike Little Rift
Nike Little Rift Baby & Toddler Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Little Rift
Baby & Toddler Shoes
$70
Nike Rift
Nike Rift Younger/Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Rift
Younger/Older Kids' Shoes
$110
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
$150
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Younger Kids' Shoes
$90
Nike Varsity
Nike Varsity Younger Kids' Shoe
Nike Varsity
Younger Kids' Shoe
$70
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
$150
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
$100
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
$180
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
$180
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
$150
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoes
$180
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Younger Kids' Shoes
$75
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
$90
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Little Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Little Kids' Shoes
$80
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
$100
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
$140
Nike Air Max Nova
Nike Air Max Nova Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Nova
Younger Kids' Shoes
$90
Nike Promina
Nike Promina Women's Walking Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Promina
Women's Walking Shoes
$100
Nike Sunray Protect 4
Nike Sunray Protect 4 Younger Kids' Sandals
Nike Sunray Protect 4
Younger Kids' Sandals
$65
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
$80
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Nike Air Max Phoenix Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Older Kids' Shoes
$170
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Nike Air Max Phoenix Little Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Little Kids' Shoes
$150
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
$100
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Younger Kids' Shoes
$75
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
$80
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
$220
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's shoes
$270
Kobe III
Kobe III Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Kobe III
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
$160
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
$90
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Younger Kids' Shoes
$85
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
Younger Kids' Shoes
$160
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
$110
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Younger Kids' Shoes
$90
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
$140
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Black Cat'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Black Cat' Older Kids' Shoes
Sold Out
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Black Cat'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
$70
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Younger Kids' Shoes
$120
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Older Kids' Shoes
$180
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike Cortez
Baby & Toddler Shoes
$70
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Little Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 5
Little Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
$130
Kobe IX Low EM
Kobe IX Low EM Older Kids' Shoes
Kobe IX Low EM
Older Kids' Shoes
$160
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
$180
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Younger Kids' (Boys') Shoes
Nike Cortez
Younger Kids' (Boys') Shoes
$85
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Cortez
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Little Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 5
Little Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
30% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike V2K Run
Nike V2K Run Women's shoes
Nike V2K Run
Women's shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off

School sneakers & shoes: support their journey

Looking for black school shoes to support your budding athlete or aspiring academic through their learning journey? We make our footwear in uniform-friendly styles to suit their dress code. School sneakers with tonal branding are a smart and practical choice for busy school runs and days in the classroom. When it's time to get active, we have options with non-marking soles that are perfect for indoor sports and training.

Active youngsters need effective support for their joints and muscles. That's why we designed our school shoes with plush foam cushioning underfoot. It soaks up the impact of each step, jump and stride, delivering long-lasting comfort no matter how busy their day gets. On the outsole, you'll find textured tread patterns to keep them stable on wet or uneven surfaces.

Whether they're honing their skills indoors or repping their team out on the playing field, our back-to-school shoes help them stay grounded. Designs with grippy studs offer maximum stability for outdoor sports. Meanwhile, rubber outsoles with lightly textured treads are ideal for polished gym floors. Discover pairs with our acclaimed Air units fitted in the soles. These provide a springy, responsive feel to power their performance. Look out for practical pull tabs at the heels and tongues to make getting changed quick and easy.