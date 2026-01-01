Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Shirt
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Photo-realistic LEGO® bricks make up the stripes on this goalkeeper shirt—so you can be a brick wall in the box. Zoom in close and you'll see the pieces that make up the pattern.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IO3128-010
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Photo-realistic LEGO® bricks make up the stripes on this goalkeeper shirt—so you can be a brick wall in the box. Zoom in close and you'll see the pieces that make up the pattern.
Benefits
- The lightweight knit material is breathable and has an old-school sheen.
- Ribbing at the cuffs and collar give this keeper shirt a game-day look.
- Eye-catching details include a holographic shield emblem and a chrome Swoosh Brick logo.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IO3128-010
Size & Fit
- Male model is wearing size M and is 4'2"(127cm approx.)
- Female model is wearing size M and is 4'10" (147cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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