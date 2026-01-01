Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt

Nike x LEGO® Collection

$110

Like the bright colours of the dart frog, this wildly breathable Aero-FIT shirt lets you show that powerful things sometimes come in small packages. A LEGO® brick print on the shoulders and holographic hits keep the defence guessing as you leap down the pitch.

Nike Football x LEGO Collection Play on instinct with a full line-up of fierce prints built from LEGO bricks. Calm, Cool and Collected Nike Aero-FIT technology is designed for maximum breathability. It allows airflow against your skin to help you stay cool when temperatures are high. Sweat-wicking technology helps keep you feeling fresh and comfortable.