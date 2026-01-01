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Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes - Metallic Silver/Green Strike/Black/White

Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection

Older Kids' Shoes

$110
Metallic Silver/Green Strike/Black/White
Metallic Silver/Safety Orange/Black/White
Select SizeSize Guide

Indoors, outdoors or for a five-a-side on the roadside—the Tiempo Streetgato is ready to play wherever, whenever. A synthetic upper and flat outsole deliver excellent touch on the ball to help you stay in control on a variety of surfaces. The vibrant LEGO® brick print and brilliant metallic trim let you lock in your look with style to spare.


  • Colour Shown: Metallic Silver/Green Strike/Black/White
  • Style: IO2390-001

Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection

$110

Indoors, outdoors or for a five-a-side on the roadside—the Tiempo Streetgato is ready to play wherever, whenever. A synthetic upper and flat outsole deliver excellent touch on the ball to help you stay in control on a variety of surfaces. The vibrant LEGO® brick print and brilliant metallic trim let you lock in your look with style to spare.

Nike Football x LEGO Collection

Play on instinct with a full line-up of fierce prints built from LEGO bricks.

Built to Ball

A durable synthetic upper provides a smooth ball touch for dribbling, passing and striking. Specially designed traction on the outsole helps your feet grip the playground and the pitch.

Play Wild

The colourful spot print on the upper takes its look from two of the wildest creatures of the jungle: dart frogs and jaguars.

Product details

  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Metallic Silver/Green Strike/Black/White
  • Style: IO2390-001

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes

    Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection

    $110

    More Info

      Suitable for Australian Rules Football, Rugby League, Rugby Union, Football. *NOTE: Rules and regulations vary by code – metal studs may need to be replaced.

    Complete the look

    Play Your Way

    Inside, outside or five-a-side on the roadside. With a vibrant LEGO brick print and brilliant metallic trim, this Jr Tiempo Streetgato is ready to play wherever—with style to spare.

    Play Wild

    The classics reimagined. Brick by brick.

    Nike Football x LEGO® Collection

    Play on instinct with a full line-up of fierce prints built from LEGO bricks.

    LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Minifigure and the Brick and Knob configurations are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. ©2026 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.