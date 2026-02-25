Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

Geat socks
Emi G
Love these socks
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.
Nike Everyday Lightweight
SWEAT-WICKING COMFORT.
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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4.2 stars
Geat socks
Emi G
Love these socks
Too thin
Emma
Thin and tight around the top of my foot. Get the everyday cushioned training ones instead.
Poor quality.
Jayjay
Look cute but really bad quality. Within a couple of months I had holes on multiple places.
Nike Everyday Lightweight