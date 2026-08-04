Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Great socks
Kimmer
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My grandson bought these about a month ago and loves them.
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
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4.8 stars
Great socks
Kimmer
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My grandson bought these about a month ago and loves them.
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks
Chris
The Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks offer a soft, padded feel that makes them extremely comfortable to wear. The cushioning adds noticeable support, and even though I’m not usually a fan of high socks, this pair works really well with pants. The Dri‑FIT blend is another highlight—it helps keep your feet dry by reducing sweat, which makes them great for long days or active wear. Overall, they’re a very comfortable, well‑made pair of socks with padding and moisture‑control that make a real difference.
Basic pair of socks
Wes
The Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks are Nike’s most basic sock. They are soft and comfortable and fit well. They do have a little bit of stretch to them. If you’re looking for a simple everyday sock then these would be a good option. They make these in different sizes and sock heights. If your wanting something more specific for like either running, training, or basketball then I’d look at something different from Nike.
Nike Everyday Elevated