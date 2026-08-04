 
image 1 of 4
Highly Rated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs) - Black

Nike Everyday Elevated

Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

$40
Black
Multi-Colour
Multi-Colour
Select SizeSize Guide

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: HQ4335-902

Nike Everyday Elevated

$40

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.

Benefits

  • Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
  • Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
  • Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
  • Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.

Product Details

  • 67% cotton/30% polyester/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: HQ4335-902

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

Not a Member? Sign up here.

Reviews (14)

4.8 stars

  • Great socks

    Kimmer

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My grandson bought these about a month ago and loves them.

  • Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks

    Chris

    The Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks offer a soft, padded feel that makes them extremely comfortable to wear. The cushioning adds noticeable support, and even though I’m not usually a fan of high socks, this pair works really well with pants. The Dri‑FIT blend is another highlight—it helps keep your feet dry by reducing sweat, which makes them great for long days or active wear. Overall, they’re a very comfortable, well‑made pair of socks with padding and moisture‑control that make a real difference.

  • Basic pair of socks

    Wes

    The Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks are Nike’s most basic sock. They are soft and comfortable and fit well. They do have a little bit of stretch to them. If you’re looking for a simple everyday sock then these would be a good option. They make these in different sizes and sock heights. If your wanting something more specific for like either running, training, or basketball then I’d look at something different from Nike.

Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Elevated

$40

Complete the look

Item 3 of 13