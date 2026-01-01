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Erling Haaland Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Crew-Neck Sweatshirt - Obsidian/Green Strike

Erling Haaland Club Fleece

Older Kids' Nike Football Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

$65

Featuring a graphic inspired by Erling's magnetic effect on the pitch, this fleece top is designed to help keep you warm while you represent your favourite player.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/Green Strike
  • Style: IO5902-451

Erling Haaland Club Fleece

$65

Featuring a graphic inspired by Erling's magnetic effect on the pitch, this fleece top is designed to help keep you warm while you represent your favourite player.

Product details

  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/Green Strike
  • Style: IO5902-451

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′2″ (157cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Erling Haaland Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

    Erling Haaland Club Fleece

    $65

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