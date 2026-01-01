England x Palace Younger Kids' Short-Sleeved Football Top

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Recycled Materials
England x Palace
Younger Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
$70
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This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Palace pays tribute to England with a design inspired by St George's Cross on a soft sweat-wicking top. Co-branding at the hem.
- Colour Shown: Pewter Grey/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson
- Style: IB4544-052
England x Palace
$70
Palace pays tribute to England with a design inspired by St George's Cross on a soft sweat-wicking top. Co-branding at the hem.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pewter Grey/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson
- Style: IB4544-052
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′1″ (154cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
- Size Guide
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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England x Palace
$70