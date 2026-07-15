England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

Nice but small & narrow
KatieF597137378
Comes some and very narrow on the body.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.
England Energy
With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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2 stars
Nice but small & narrow
KatieF597137378
Comes some and very narrow on the body.
England Energy