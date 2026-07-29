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England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie - Midnight Navy/White

England Club

Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

$105
Select SizeSize Guide

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB6297-410

England Club

$105

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.

Product Details

  • Front pocket
  • 80% cotton/20% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB6297-410

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • Great 3 Lions hoodie

    PhilW687339085

    Snuggy, warm and comfortable hoodie. Slightly thicker and heavier than I imagined. Definitely runs a bit large and roomy. I’m 177cm and 72kg and M fits great but slightly on the large side. Excellent product 🙂

  • Lovely Bubbly

    Armadeus

    Lovely bubbly. Mid weight - runs slightly large/roomier than some hoodies. Great graphics etc. I normally wear a M, but I chose to order up a size on this occasion. Thumbs up on this end.

England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

England Club

$105