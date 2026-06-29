Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap

Great weight and ventilation for running
RAJIB2b76c938bbfe46c39bf55452e642e09b
Great weight and ventilation for running. Highly recommended.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Elevate your fitness journey with the Nike Fly Cap. With a low-depth design and athletic fit, this cap is ideal for your next run, lift or exercise class. Stay fresh and cool with advanced sweat-wicking fabric and AeroAdapt side panels. An elastic drawcord and easy-to-use toggle give you the perfect fit for your workout needs.
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Elevate your fitness journey with the Nike Fly Cap. With a low-depth design and athletic fit, this cap is ideal for your next run, lift or exercise class. Stay fresh and cool with advanced sweat-wicking fabric and AeroAdapt side panels. An elastic drawcord and easy-to-use toggle give you the perfect fit for your workout needs.
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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4.8 stars
Great weight and ventilation for running
RAJIB2b76c938bbfe46c39bf55452e642e09b
Great weight and ventilation for running. Highly recommended.
keithb450947345
Great airflow light weight great fit!!
Recommended – better than other style cap with flawed strap
BM811058137
Bought for running and happy with this purchase so far. Size L/XL fits large heads (like mine). I have another Nike cap (style FB5681) which has a flawed velcro strap design that doesn't stay securely fastened. This one does not have the same issue.
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly