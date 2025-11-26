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Denver Nuggets Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey - Rush Blue/Team Crimson

Recycled Materials

Denver Nuggets Statement Edition

Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

$140

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This product is currently unavailable

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Emulate your favorite player in this Denver Nuggets jersey, a fan-ready favorite with logo and design details that match what the pros wear on the court. Plus, it infuses breathable mesh with sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and dry whether you're burning up the court or just keeping it casual around town.


  • Colour Shown: Rush Blue/Team Crimson
  • Style: DO9524-496

Denver Nuggets Statement Edition

$140

Emulate your favorite player in this Denver Nuggets jersey, a fan-ready favorite with logo and design details that match what the pros wear on the court. Plus, it infuses breathable mesh with sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and dry whether you're burning up the court or just keeping it casual around town.

Benefits

  • Dri-FIT Technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Breathable mesh helps keep you feeling cool on or off the court.

Product details

  • Woven jock tag on the hem
  • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Rush Blue/Team Crimson
  • Style: DO9524-496

Size & Fit

    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Great colors!

    CO Harris

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Ordered this online and the processing time was so quick, less than 2 hour estimation to pick up my order! Good quality, and accurate sizing.

Denver Nuggets Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

Denver Nuggets Statement Edition

$140

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