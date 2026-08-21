Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Wider through the legs and hips, these lightweight, sweat-wicking Crossover Shorts help you move freely up and down the court. An updated drawcord can be tied inside or outside for comfort and style.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: FV8505-010
Nike Crossover
Wider through the legs and hips, these lightweight, sweat-wicking Crossover Shorts help you move freely up and down the court. An updated drawcord can be tied inside or outside for comfort and style.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Pockets provide quick storage for keys, phone and cold hands.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: FV8505-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
Not a Member? Sign up here.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
No reviews
Nike Crossover