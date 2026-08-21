Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Move at your own pace and play by your rules—not the weather's! It's the perfect option for when you need something less warm than our brushed fleece. French terry fabric has a soft feel for lightweight comfort—like your classic sweatshirt. Zip up and get outside.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: FD3017-010
Nike Club Fleece
Move at your own pace and play by your rules—not the weather's! It's the perfect option for when you need something less warm than our brushed fleece. French terry fabric has a soft feel for lightweight comfort—like your classic sweatshirt. Zip up and get outside.
Benefits
- We evolved our size range to focus on fit, not gender, to let every kid play their way.
- Store all your snacks and treasures in the front pockets.
- Ribbed cuffs and hem help keep the hoodie in place while you move.
Product details
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
- Embroidered Futura logo
- Ribbed cuffs and hem
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: FD3017-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 4′4″ (132cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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Nike Club Fleece