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Highly Rated
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L) - Black/Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)

$60
Black/Black/White
Indigo Storm/Black/Reflect Silver
ONE SIZE

Hit the gym with all your gear. The main compartment of this duffel bag has plenty of space for all the essentials you need to squeeze in a workout. The front pocket helps you keep must-have items like your phone, wallet or keys close at hand, while the coated bottom helps protect your stuff from scrapes, spills and bumps.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IB4392-010

Nike Brasilia

$60

Hit the gym with all your gear. The main compartment of this duffel bag has plenty of space for all the essentials you need to squeeze in a workout. The front pocket helps you keep must-have items like your phone, wallet or keys close at hand, while the coated bottom helps protect your stuff from scrapes, spills and bumps.

Benefits

  • Adjustable shoulder strap and dual handles give you comfortable carrying options.
  • Coated bottom helps shield your things from bumps, scrapes and spills.
  • Bottom zip compartment lets you store your shoes separately from other gear.
  • Side zip pockets help keep small items within easy reach.

Product Details

  • 64cm L x 30cm W x 30cm H (approx.)
  • 60L
  • Detachable shoulder strap
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IB4392-010

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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Reviews (14)

4.7 stars

  • Go-To Duffel Bag

    Molly

    The Brasilia duffel is perfect for travel or for your daily activities. My favorite part is the large, separate shoe compartment. I love being able to separate out my dirty shoes or cleats from the rest of my stuff. There is another zippered pocket as well as a mesh pocket that makes it convenient to stash other things. The inside is spacious. You can use this for a weekend away or to go from work to the gym, whatever suits your needs. The black color is sleek and stylish and the fabric is durable. The overall look makes this a step above your typical gym bag.

  • Durable bag

    Hhos

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Durable and thick for heavy lifting! I use it to transport gym equipment and it holds up!

  • Great All-Around Duffel

    Matt

    This is a solid, all-around duffel. Stylish enough to travel, but functional enough for every day use, especially with training. The side shoe pocket is absolutely massive, taking up nearly half the bag when fully packed. This can be easily used for more than just shoes, especially during travel, with dirty clothes. It has two small vents at the bottom, allowing for breathability for whatever is stuffed inside. Overall, the duffel is well built, and quite rugged for the price point. I haven't used it enough to determine its lifespan, but I have high hopes. It has been with me for every gym session, with plenty of room for everything I need to bring. From squat shoes, to supplements, clothes, wraps, bands, this bag truly fits it all without feeling overly cumbersome. The only downside is I wish it had slightly more organization. It features one outside slip pocket that is mesh, with one small interior pocket that runs the length. Due to its size it just becomes a black hole if too much is thrown inside. It is quite stylish, without too much overt branding plastered all over like some other training bags.

Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)

Nike Brasilia

$60

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