Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Don't let the words "Extra Small" fool you. This bag means business. The main compartment features plenty of space for your workout clothes and shoes, while the side and front zip pockets help you stay on top of your organising game.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IB4398-010
Nike Brasilia
Don't let the words "Extra Small" fool you. This bag means business. The main compartment features plenty of space for your workout clothes and shoes, while the side and front zip pockets help you stay on top of your organising game.
Benefits
- Adjustable shoulder strap and dual handles give you comfortable carrying options.
- Side pockets hold a water bottle or other small essentials.
- Interior zip pocket stashes your valuables.
Product Details
- 38cm L x 25.5cm W x 25.5cm H (approx.)
- 24L
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IB4398-010
Free Delivery and Returns
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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Nike Brasilia