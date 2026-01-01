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Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag - Black/Black/Black

Recycled Materials

Nike Brasilia

Shoe Bag

$35
ONE SIZE

The Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag lets you store and transport your footwear separate from your other gear. A handle on the end is easy to grab on the go and a zip pocket on the outside keeps small items accessible.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
  • Style: IB4410-010

Nike Brasilia

$35

The Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag lets you store and transport your footwear separate from your other gear. A handle on the end is easy to grab on the go and a zip pocket on the outside keeps small items accessible.

Benefits

  • Top zip compartment secures your shoes.
  • Zip outside pocket keeps small items close.
  • Handle on the end lets you grab the bag and go.

Product Details

  • 33cm L x 15cm W x 18cm H (approx.)
  • 11L
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
  • Style: IB4410-010

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag

    Nike Brasilia

    $35

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