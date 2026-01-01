Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Shoe Bag
The Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag lets you store and transport your footwear separate from your other gear. A handle on the end is easy to grab on the go and a zip pocket on the outside keeps small items accessible.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
- Style: IB4410-010
Nike Brasilia
The Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag lets you store and transport your footwear separate from your other gear. A handle on the end is easy to grab on the go and a zip pocket on the outside keeps small items accessible.
Benefits
- Top zip compartment secures your shoes.
- Zip outside pocket keeps small items close.
- Handle on the end lets you grab the bag and go.
Product Details
- 33cm L x 15cm W x 18cm H (approx.)
- 11L
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
- Style: IB4410-010
Free Delivery and Returns
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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Nike Brasilia