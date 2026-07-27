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Highly Rated
Nike Air Superfly Women's Shoes - Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Black

Nike Air Superfly

Women's Shoes

$160
Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Black
Elm/Baroque Brown/Skyline Blue/Metallic Silver
Select SizeSize Guide

The Superfly ushers in a new era of running-inspired design. It emerges from our vault with new Air and a new attitude. The low-profile shape and outsole pattern channel its athletics heritage, while textured finishes bring your look up to speed.


  • Colour Shown: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Black
  • Style: IB5824-001

Nike Air Superfly

$160

The Superfly ushers in a new era of running-inspired design. It emerges from our vault with new Air and a new attitude. The low-profile shape and outsole pattern channel its athletics heritage, while textured finishes bring your look up to speed.

Benefits

  • The perforated leather upper with suede accents is breathable and durable.
  • The raw-edge construction around the collar adds texture.
  • The Nike Air technology in the heel absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The rubber outsole provides traction and the forefoot pattern is a nod to athletics spikes.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Black
  • Style: IB5824-001

Nike Air

The first of its kind, Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step. It's been built to help reduce the weight of the shoe without sacrificing performance, supporting both the athlete and the lifespan of the shoe.

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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Reviews (15)

4.3 stars

  • Stylish

    glaej758257504

    Very nice stylish and comfortable. Love the feel and made durable

  • Superfly!!

    MISSLBW

    Really comfortable trainers and look great

  • The most Comfortable footwear ever .

    Brenda36cc370d6bdd4bde9cbb7c4b41d506b8

    They are very comfortable so far I ordered for 6 in different colors, the Cow pattern was a conversation piece in Whole Foods I go so much compliment and said where I buy them. I wear a 9 . I when up half size . I like good comfortable footwear and these are it for me.

Nike Air Superfly Women's Shoes

Nike Air Superfly

$160

Complete the look

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