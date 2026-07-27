Nike Air Superfly Women's Shoes

Nike Air Superfly

$160

The Superfly ushers in a new era of running-inspired design. It emerges from our vault with new Air and a new attitude. The low-profile shape and outsole pattern channel its athletics heritage, while textured finishes bring your look up to speed.

Benefits The perforated leather upper with suede accents is breathable and durable.

The raw-edge construction around the collar adds texture.

The Nike Air technology in the heel absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

The rubber outsole provides traction and the forefoot pattern is a nod to athletics spikes.

Product details Colour Shown: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Black

Style: IB5824-001