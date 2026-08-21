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Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers - Black/White/White

Nike Air

Older Kids' Fleece Joggers

$85
Black/White/White
Light Bone/Black/Black

Lightweight fleece packs all the warmth you need without the bulk, all in a sleek, tapered leg. Contrast piping down the sides adds a sporty pop and an elastic waistband ensures a customised and secure fit.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: II7351-010

Nike Air

$85

Lightweight fleece packs all the warmth you need without the bulk, all in a sleek, tapered leg. Contrast piping down the sides adds a sporty pop and an elastic waistband ensures a customised and secure fit.

Benefits

  • Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
  • Hand pockets help keep your every day treasures secure and within reach.

Product Details

  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: II7351-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers

    Nike Air

    $85