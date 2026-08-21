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Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
$85
Lightweight fleece packs all the warmth you need without the bulk, all in a sleek, tapered leg. Contrast piping down the sides adds a sporty pop and an elastic waistband ensures a customised and secure fit.
- Colour Shown: Black/White/White
- Style: II7351-010
Nike Air
$85
Lightweight fleece packs all the warmth you need without the bulk, all in a sleek, tapered leg. Contrast piping down the sides adds a sporty pop and an elastic waistband ensures a customised and secure fit.
Benefits
- Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
- Hand pockets help keep your every day treasures secure and within reach.
Product Details
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White/White
- Style: II7351-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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Nike Air
$85