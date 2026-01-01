Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'
Men's Shoes
Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. This sleek colourway packs an extra sting with scorpion graphics at the tongue. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your style in comfort.
- Colour Shown: Black/Chrome/Gamma Blue
- Style: IM9624-001
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'
Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. This sleek colourway packs an extra sting with scorpion graphics at the tongue. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your style in comfort.
Benefits
- Textile upper with synthetic leather accents is durable and breathable.
- The midfoot arch creates a supportive feel.
- Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber outsole gives you durable traction.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Black/Chrome/Gamma Blue
- Style: IM9624-001
Size & Fit
- Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up
- Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'