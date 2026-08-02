triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 10
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes - Black/Gamma Blue/Metallic Silver/Chrome

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion'

Men's Shoes

$260
Select SizeSize Guide

The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort. Scorpion details add an extra sting.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Metallic Silver/Chrome
  • Style: IM4691-001

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion'

$260

The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort. Scorpion details add an extra sting.

Benefits

  • Inspired by the human anatomy, the midsole/outsole represent the spine, upper panels are the muscles and the laces are the shoe's ribs.
  • Textile and leather create a layered look built to last.
  • The visible Max Air cushioning provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Flex grooves in the midsole/outsole let you move freely.

Product Details

  • Genuine and synthetic leather upper
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Metallic Silver/Chrome
  • Style: IM4691-001

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

Not a Member? Sign up here.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • JanelleM274394228

    I love the color! The all black and the hints of the bright turquoise blue really brings the shore out!

  • mikey870230369

    Really nice design and fits nicely

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion'

$260

Complete the look