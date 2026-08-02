Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes

JanelleM274394228
I love the color! The all black and the hints of the bright turquoise blue really brings the shore out!
The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort. Scorpion details add an extra sting.
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion'
The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort. Scorpion details add an extra sting.
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Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
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5 stars
JanelleM274394228
I love the color! The all black and the hints of the bright turquoise blue really brings the shore out!
mikey870230369
Really nice design and fits nicely
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Scorpion'