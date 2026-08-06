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Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes - Black/Gamma Blue/Ice/Chrome

Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'

Men's Shoes

$210
Select SizeSize Guide

The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with metallic accents and scorpion details that pack an extra sting, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Ice/Chrome
  • Style: IQ9438-001

Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'

$210

The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with metallic accents and scorpion details that pack an extra sting, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.

Benefits

  • Synthetic and genuine leather upper with synthetic overlays creates a layered look that lasts.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Rubber Waffle outsole delivers durable traction and heritage style.

Product details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Ice/Chrome
  • Style: IQ9438-001

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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Reviews (4)

4.8 stars

  • Happy customer.

    Oneal557477304

    Great product great color choice. Very happy with this new design. Keep them coming I appreciate it.

  • Nice Trainers

    Tommybee4d54cfd3b4a6ba502b06b21ca3f1a

    They are nicely designed trainers but mine came with defects and damage on the rubber so I'm not happy about that. The quality control just seems bad and I doubt I'd see a pair like that on a shop floor. So I was pretty disappointed with my order and haven't worn them yet, I'll probably just stick with triple black in the future. I don't know why they call it "premium" when the quality is actually worse in my opinion. They also make that sticky noise when walking in them. I wish they would do more cool designs like this though with Scorpions and other logos on them.

  • Great kicks!

    Jesse695911539

    These shoes are amazing and they were delivered quickly! Can’t brag enough about them :)

Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'

$210

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