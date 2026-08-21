Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's shoes
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
- Style: IM5759-100
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
Benefits
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- Rubber Waffle outsole delivers durable traction and heritage style.
Product details
- Low-cut collar
- Foam midsole
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
- Style: IM5759-100
Size & Fit
- Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
Not a Member? Sign up here.
No reviews
Nike Air Max 90 Premium