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Highly Rated
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes - University Blue/Obsidian/White

Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low

Older Kids' Shoes

20% off
Select SizeSize Guide

The Sixty Plus is back in low-top form, combining the five classic Jordans that MJ wore during his five 60-plus point games. What you end up with is a sneaker that channels greatness through iconic details, celebrating the GOAT's legacy.


  • Colour Shown: University Blue/Obsidian/White
  • Style: IO1866-400

Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low

20% off

The Sixty Plus is back in low-top form, combining the five classic Jordans that MJ wore during his five 60-plus point games. What you end up with is a sneaker that channels greatness through iconic details, celebrating the GOAT's legacy.

Benefits

  • The real and synthetic leather in the upper helps add durability and structure.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Rubber in the outsole helps give you durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: University Blue/Obsidian/White
  • Style: IO1866-400

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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Reviews (20)

4.7 stars

  • Great shoes from the GOAT

    Sonny300123547

    I love these shoes, they make me feel someway I can’t explain. MJ is the GOAT 🐐.

  • Great job Nike.

    DanielG840640659

    My son loves them and he says they feel great!

  • Style meets comfort

    L. Bo

    The university blue is a great stand out color! Mix it with style and comfort, that’s a win. They are very comfortable; I love it. I think the quality of the shoe is excellent. Great craftsmanship. I would get these in other colors.

Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low

20% off

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