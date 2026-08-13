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Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Mules - Off-Noir/Chalk/Metallic Gold

Air Jordan Mule SE

Women's Mules

$240
Select SizeSize Guide

The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/Chalk/Metallic Gold
  • Style: IV5070-001

Air Jordan Mule SE

$240

The Air Jordan Mule combines a classic loafer upper, a soft foam platform and heritage Jordan style. What you get is a sleek and comfortable shoe that's solid enough for everyday wear. Rubber sidewalls give you a chunky look while premium hardware adds an elegant touch.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The foam platform works with rubber sidewalls to create a chunky look without added weight.
  • The slip-on construction lets you get out of the door fast.

Product Details

  • Leather upper
  • Low-cut collar
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/Chalk/Metallic Gold
  • Style: IV5070-001

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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Reviews (3)

4.7 stars

  • Great style

    sister35

    Love the style! When are you going to bring the cow print back?

  • Keep making the mules !

    Steph22bball

    This is my third pair and I love them all! The cow print I get the most compliments on. I thought this pair was supposed to have a hint of light pink on the sole but looks pretty white- but they are super sharp!

  • These mules are beautiful

    Claudia669859503

    I love them!!! I will buy all the colors, I am regularly size 7, and the 7 fit me perfectly

Air Jordan Mule SE Women's Mules

Air Jordan Mule SE

$240

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