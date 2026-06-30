Air Jordan 85 Men's Graphic T-Shirt

Go Brazil!
Brazil
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Love the color and quality of the shirt. We live in Brazil and you can’t live there without being a fan!
Rep the GOAT with this bold graphic tee, made from comfy cotton for durable, everyday wear.
Air Jordan 85
Rep the GOAT with this bold graphic tee, made from comfy cotton for durable, everyday wear.
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
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5 stars
Go Brazil!
Brazil
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Love the color and quality of the shirt. We live in Brazil and you can’t live there without being a fan!
Great shirt
Maureen
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great qualify shirt and price! Didn’t want to buy a jersey this is a great option and super quality
Quality Shirt + Reasonable Price
zurge936
Comfortable material and fits well.
Air Jordan 85