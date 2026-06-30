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Air Jordan 85 Men's Graphic T-Shirt - Varsity Maize/Lucky Green

Air Jordan 85

Men's Graphic T-Shirt

$55
Select SizeSize Guide

Rep the GOAT with this bold graphic tee, made from comfy cotton for durable, everyday wear.


  • Colour Shown: Varsity Maize/Lucky Green
  • Style: II5387-741

Air Jordan 85

$55

Rep the GOAT with this bold graphic tee, made from comfy cotton for durable, everyday wear.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Varsity Maize/Lucky Green
  • Style: II5387-741

Size & Fit

    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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Reviews (4)

5 stars

  • Go Brazil!

    Brazil

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Love the color and quality of the shirt. We live in Brazil and you can’t live there without being a fan!

  • Great shirt

    Maureen

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great qualify shirt and price! Didn’t want to buy a jersey this is a great option and super quality

  • Quality Shirt + Reasonable Price

    zurge936

    Comfortable material and fits well.

Air Jordan 85 Men's Graphic T-Shirt

Air Jordan 85

$55

Complete the look