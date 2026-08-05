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Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Bright Mango/Barely Volt/Infrared 23

Air Jordan 4 Retro

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

What's better than a fresh pair of AJ4s? Not much, if you ask us. Velvety nubuck and smooth leather keep these premium.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Bright Mango/Barely Volt/Infrared 23
  • Style: II1271-001

Air Jordan 4 Retro

30% off

What's better than a fresh pair of AJ4s? Not much, if you ask us. Velvety nubuck and smooth leather keep these premium.

Benefits

  • Real and synthetic leather is combined with grid mesh underlays to give you texture, dimension and elevated style.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Free-floating eyestays near the ankle tighten over your foot when you lace up for a secure feel.
  • The rubber outsole with a herringbone tread pattern helps give you durable traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Black/Bright Mango/Barely Volt/Infrared 23
  • Style: II1271-001

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • Love them

    Amber220805258

    I love them they fit perfectly!! And are comfortable and not tight on my feet !!

  • TarshaT151282010

    I love them and have gotten a lot of compliments. I also like that when I order shoes it doesn't take long to ship

  • Retro 4

    Ironman B

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great shoe and unique color way………………………………………………!

Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 4 Retro

30% off

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